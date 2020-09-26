Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Steven D. Heinemann Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 7,600 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $23,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,074.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Network-1 Technologies worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

