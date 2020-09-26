Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 507.9% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $2.36 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 86,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

