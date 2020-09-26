Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Nevro worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 23.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Nevro by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. UBS Group upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $140.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $148.63.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $42,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,022,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

