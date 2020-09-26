New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of New York Community Bancorp worth $25,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after buying an additional 1,111,810 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 88,797.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 1,101,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after buying an additional 850,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

