Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.54% of Newmark Group worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Newmark Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 271,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Newmark Group by 936.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 966,054 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Newmark Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 163,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Newmark Group stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $756.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.