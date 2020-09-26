Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 95,906 Shares

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nike stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

