Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $624.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

