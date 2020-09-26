Northamber (LON:NAR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Northamber Plc (LON:NAR) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.19 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 672% from the average session volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

The stock has a market cap of $15.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.59.

Northamber Company Profile (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells tablets, computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, host bus adaptors, SSDs, and memory and optical storage products; and visual accessories, AV accessories, large format visual solutions, monitors, and projectors.

