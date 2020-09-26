Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $9.35 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

