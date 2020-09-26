Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NOG opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($51.97) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

