Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.