Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny Sells 6,200 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $320,602.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,352.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

