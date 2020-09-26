Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Approximately 5,835,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,690,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $16.91 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Nuformix (LON:NFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nuformix Company Profile (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

