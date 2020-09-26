NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of NuVasive worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4,146.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589,922 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $44,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -410.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.