Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 266,614 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Sonos worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 375.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $540,749.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,524.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,677 shares of company stock worth $2,608,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sonos Inc has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

