Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Landstar System worth $22,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.33. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.