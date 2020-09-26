Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,721 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of BIO-TECHNE worth $24,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens lowered BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.44.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $241.74 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $286.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

