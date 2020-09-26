Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 72,578 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Avista worth $23,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Avista by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVA. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

