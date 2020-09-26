Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Workiva worth $24,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Workiva by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Workiva by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Workiva by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 235,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,585,747.80. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,423.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,548. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WK stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. Workiva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

