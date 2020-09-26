Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 3,691.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,160 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Pinterest worth $22,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pinterest by 132.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $5,931,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

NYSE:PINS opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $60,769.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,130,280 shares of company stock valued at $147,047,506.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

