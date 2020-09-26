Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Dolby Laboratories worth $23,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $289,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,161 shares of company stock worth $8,972,869. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

