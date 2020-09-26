Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Stamps.com worth $23,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $869,861.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $385,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $11,190,621.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,583 shares of company stock valued at $71,545,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $238.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.40. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

