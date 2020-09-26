Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,641 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Cloudera worth $23,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudera Inc has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,292.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

