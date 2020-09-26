Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,403 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

