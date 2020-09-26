Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.86 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Smartsheet worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,389 shares in the company, valued at $35,826,950.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at $758,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,660 shares of company stock worth $15,861,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

