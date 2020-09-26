Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.11 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Carvana worth $23,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,265 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,366 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,483,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

