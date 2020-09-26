Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.98 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of A. O. Smith worth $23,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after buying an additional 457,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,468,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,234,000 after purchasing an additional 144,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,454 shares of company stock worth $1,844,063 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

