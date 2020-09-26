Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Pure Storage worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pure Storage by 31.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 766,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,752 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,365,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,993,000 after acquiring an additional 383,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Cfra raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

