Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Boston Beer worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,716.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $875.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $849.91 and a 200 day moving average of $593.69. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $935.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.43.

In other Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $4,739,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,134 shares of company stock worth $64,664,781 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

