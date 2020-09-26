Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 110,860 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,860 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of II-VI worth $23,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 103.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in II-VI by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,635 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 971,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 133.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after buying an additional 619,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 256.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 388,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

