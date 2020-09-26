Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $23,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.61.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.