Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The Western Union worth $23,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.