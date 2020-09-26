Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 236,990 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 236,990 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Repligen worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 3,515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Repligen by 497.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,710,000 after acquiring an additional 816,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.39. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

