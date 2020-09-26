Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 50,876 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,876 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SEI Investments worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,645,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,434,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SEI Investments by 500.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 1,111,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 509.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after buying an additional 1,068,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

