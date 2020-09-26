Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Up 2.4%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oak Ridge Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

