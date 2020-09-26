Oppenheimer Increases Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $35.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.42.

ARMK opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aramark by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

