Orvana Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Orvana Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Orvana Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.