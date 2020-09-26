OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.82.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.