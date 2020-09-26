Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of OMI opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

