Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Raised to $22.00 at CSFB

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target lifted by CSFB from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

