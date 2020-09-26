Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.18%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

