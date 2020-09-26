Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Insider Dan Alexandru Solomon Sells 21,951 Shares

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $593,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,462,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,650,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 16,346 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $507,216.38.

On Monday, August 31st, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $681,139.53.

On Monday, August 17th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $1,274,475.06.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 17,523 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $543,388.23.

On Monday, July 20th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $593,116.02.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $559,970.01.

NYSE PD opened at $26.50 on Friday. Pagerduty Inc has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pagerduty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

