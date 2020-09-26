Pamela Stephenson Sells 451 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $14,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ALBO stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $499.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.