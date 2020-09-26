Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their underperform rating on shares of Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

