PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) announced a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PEMB stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Friday. PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.91.

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

