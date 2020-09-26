PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 692,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 666,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 627,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,416,000 after purchasing an additional 184,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 219,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $43.03.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

