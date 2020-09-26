PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after acquiring an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -716.40 and a beta of 0.80. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $291,738.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,006 shares of company stock worth $9,876,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

