PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,212,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,778,000 after buying an additional 243,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,517,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL opened at $315.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.55. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $342.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,462.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.