PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 707,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,914,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANH opened at $94.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.95. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

