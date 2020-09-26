PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,964 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,425,000 after acquiring an additional 424,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 420.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 86,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter.

IOO stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

